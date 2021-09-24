Aussie gains momentum on Friday versus the kiwi after breaking 1.0335. AUD/NZD is testing again the 1.0350 area and a break higher should point to more gains. The AUD/NZD is rising on Friday and is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0400 gains support - September 24, 2021
- NZD/USD drops to session lows below 0.7050 ahead of Fedspeak - September 24, 2021
- NZD dips as trade deficit balloons - September 24, 2021