AUD/NZD is moving in a tight range in the Asain session. Investors shrug off downbeat Australia’s balance of trade data. Overbought MACD warrants caution for more downside. The AUD/NZD cross faces a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 1.0800 post dismal Aussie trade data
AUD/NZD is moving in a tight range in the Asain session. Investors shrug off downbeat Australia’s balance of trade data. Overbought MACD warrants caution for more downside. The AUD/NZD cross faces a …