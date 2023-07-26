AUD/NZD takes offers to refresh intraday low after downbeat Australia inflation. Australia’s headline CPI, RBA Trimmed Mean CPI and Monthly CPI all print softer figures in the latest readings. 200-SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from monthly resistance as Aussie inflation disappoints - July 25, 2023
- NZD/USD trades with modest losses, holds above 0.6200 as focus remains on FOMC - July 25, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD gently bid,a close above a key level needed to tighten grip - July 25, 2023