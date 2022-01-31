More gains seem likely if AUD/NZD breaks above 1.0730. The AUD/NZD is rising on Monday, testing the 1.0730 resistance area. It has been trading at the highest level since July. The 1.0725/30 is the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rebounds to upper 0.6500s as risk appetite improves, US and NZ jobs data, Fed speak eyed this week - January 31, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: How high can it go? - January 31, 2022
- GBP/NZD Forecast: Pound New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Hits 20-Month Best - January 31, 2022