AUD/NZD prints three-day uptrend, stays firmer post Australia employment data. Clear break of a monthly hurdle, 20-DMA joins upbeat RSI to favor bulls. Sellers have a bumpy road to return even if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Keeps monthly resistance break on strong Aussie jobs report - August 18, 2021
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears taking charge below 75.50 - August 18, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low as bears attack 0.6860 key support - August 18, 2021