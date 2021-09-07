AUD/NZD regains upside momentum post RBA, bulls attack key hurdles to the north. RBA keeps benchmark rate unchanged, surprises markets with tapering plans. Short-term falling trend line, 200-SMA adds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pokes six-week-old resistance on RBA’s bond tapering plan - September 7, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold .7121 Fibonacci Level to Sustain Upside Momentum - September 6, 2021
- AUD/NZD remains indecisive above 1.0400, China trade data, RBA eyed - September 6, 2021