EUR/USD has dropped under 1.1850 as European coronavirus cases hit records. France exceeded 50K daily cases and Spain announced a state of emergency. US fiscal stimulus talks remain stuck ahead of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Ready to test the 200-day SMA - October 26, 2020
- Australia, New Zealand dollars hobbled by surging global COVID-19 cases - October 26, 2020
- Australian dollar to New Zealand dollar exchange rate - October 26, 2020