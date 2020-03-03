EUR/USD closed well above the Jan. 31 high of 1.1096 on Monday, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart. The pair has also found acceptance above the widely-tracked 200-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Registers pullback from 50-day SMA after RBA - March 2, 2020
- NZD/USD finds offers as NZ Treasury says virus to weigh on outlook - March 2, 2020
- NZD/USD Rate Clears 2019 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory - March 2, 2020