AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 1.1255-60 key hurdle

Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond the key SMA, trend lines favor buyers. Triple tops around 1.1255-60 appear tough nuts to crack for bulls. Bears need validation from 200-SMA, monthly support line.
