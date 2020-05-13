AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Strongly bid above 1.0700 as RBNZ Orr, Bascand speak dovish

AUD/NZD registers heaviest gains in five weeks. RBNZ’s Orr shows readiness to do whatever it takes, Bascand signaled negative rates. April top holds the gate for further run-up …
