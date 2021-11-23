AUD/NZD outlook into the RBNZ event is bullish on a 25BP hike. Traders are fully pricing in a 25bp hike, although 50bp is the biggest risk. The RBNZ meets today and analysts are overwhelmingly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: The big day has arrived for this cross - November 23, 2021
- NZD/USD continues to range close to 0.6950 as RBNZ meeting looms - November 23, 2021
- NZD languishes ahead of expected OCR hike - November 23, 2021