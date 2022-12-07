AUD/NZD remains sidelined around 1.0585 during Thursday’s Asian session, after bouncing off the yearly low the previous day. In doing so, the quote justifies Wednesday’s Doji candlestick, as well as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s Doji candlestick shifts focus from 33-month-old support - December 7, 2022
- NZD/USD Rises as Lower Bond Yields Sap Greenback Strength - December 7, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes support near consolidation breakout around 0.6350 - December 7, 2022