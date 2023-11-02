The AUD/NZD is falling back after peaking on Wednesday. Antipodean cross pair is cycling familiar territory as bulls refuse to go down. AUD losing upside momentum could signal another turn towards the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Aussie down but uptrend remains intact, AUD/NZD into 1.0900 - November 2, 2023
- The NZD largely stable on the major cross rates - November 2, 2023
- NZD/USD: Move Higher And Hopes For Sustained Climb Upwards - November 2, 2023