AUD/NZD pushes higher in its bullish correction on Australian inflaiton beat

AUD/NZD jumps to test the 1.09 commitments from the bears. Aussie CPI comes in hot and propels the Aussie forward. AUD/NZD is pushing higher in Asia following a hot inflation report from Australia. At …
