AUD/NZD has shown a decent recovery from 1.0720 ahead of the release of the Aussie retail demand data. Australian inflation has remained extremely stubborn led by a shortage of labor and robust demand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD rebounds firmly from 1.0720 ahead of Australian Retail Sales - March 27, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.9900 level - March 27, 2023
- NZD/USD leans bearish in phase of consolidation - March 27, 2023