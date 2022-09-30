AUD/NZD has picked bids around 1.1330 but seems to remain lackluster ahead of policy meetings. Both RBA and the RBNZ will announce their monetary policies next week. The RBA is not expected to sound …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD rebounds towards 1.1360, focus shifts to RBA/RBNZ monetary policy - September 29, 2022
- NZD/USD aims to capture 0.5800 on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data - September 29, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.9600 level - September 29, 2022