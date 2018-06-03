AUD/NZD receives a boost from Australian Retail Sales

The Aussie jumps higher on better-than-expected Retail Trade figures. Kiwi remains shuttered for a long weekend. The Aussie is bumping higher against the Kiwi following upbeat Retail Sales figures for the Australian economy, and the pair is trading near 1 …
