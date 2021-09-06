AUD/NZD remains indecisive above 1.0400, China trade data, RBA eyed

AUD/NZD remains lackluster below the key technical hurdles, struggles to extend corrective pullback of late. Mixed concerns over virus, cautious optimism for central bank actions restrict the pair’s …
