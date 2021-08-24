AUD/NZD retreats after printing some initial gains on Monday in the Asian session. The pair has been in continuous downside momentum for two months, after making a high at 1.0824 on June 14. At the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Risk sentiment improves, lifting the NZD/JPY eyes 76.00 - August 23, 2021
- AUD/NZD remains unchanged near 1.0450 post-NZ data - August 23, 2021
- NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6900 despite strong New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales - August 23, 2021