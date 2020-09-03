For additional political updates, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri. AUD/NZD is trading at a crucial cross-section between former resistance-turned-support at 1.0809 and the upper crust …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Retests 5-Year Inflection Point. Biden-Trump Spread Widens - September 2, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for pullback to entry point - September 2, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: As others capitulate NZD holds up relatively well - September 2, 2020