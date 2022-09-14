AUD/NZD retreats towards 1.1200 on strong NZ Q2 GDP, Australia Employment data eyed

Australia’s employment data for August will be important for fresh impulse. AUD/NZD renews intraday low around 1.1220 on strong New Zealand (NZ) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during Thursday’s initial …
