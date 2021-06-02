AUD/NZD accumulates gains in the Asian session. Upbeat economic data underpins the demand for the aussie. Kiwi gains diminish post-RBNZ hawkish view. AUD/NZD extended the previous two session gains on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AUD/NZD set to extend gains beyond 1.0700 ahead of Aussie GDP data
AUD/NZD accumulates gains in the Asian session. Upbeat economic data underpins the demand for the aussie. Kiwi gains diminish post-RBNZ hawkish view. AUD/NZD extended the previous two session gains on …