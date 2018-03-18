AUD, NZD suffering but the AUD suffering a little bit worse. RBA, RBNZ rate news this week promise some volatility in the near future. The AUD/NZD is lacking a direction in the early week, currently testing back into the waters near 1.0670 following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD sinking to kick off the new week, Aussie continues to struggle - March 18, 2018
- NZD/JPY looking at further downside as risk appetite stays in the stable - March 18, 2018
- NZD/USD: headed for a break below 0.72? - March 18, 2018