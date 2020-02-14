AUD/NZD holding tight ahead of the next round of coronavirus updates. RBNZ and RBA outlooks on coronavirus relatively the same, although RBNZ more optimistic on the economic outlook. AUD/NZD has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD sitting tight on 1.04 handle, awaiting coronavirus updates - February 13, 2020
- Euro Price Outlook: EUR/SEK, EUR/TRY, EUR/NZD - February 13, 2020
- NZD/USD shying away from post RBNZ highs - February 13, 2020