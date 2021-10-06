AUD/NZD slips below 1.0480 post-RBNZ decision

AUD/NZD prints losses on Wednesday in the Asian market. RBNZ announces a rate hike and pushes kiwi higher against majors. The pair erases early gains on RBA and RBNZ divergence on a monetary policy …
