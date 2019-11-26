AUD/NZD remains on the back foot after upbeat New Zealand (NZ) data. Traders will now look for RBNZ’s Orr’s speech for fresh clues. AUD/NZD takes rounds to 1.0560, near to the three-month low of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD stays near three-month low after NZ trade balance, eyes on speech from RBNZ’s Orr - November 26, 2019
- NZD/USD: A top performer on busy event calendar, testing trendline resistance - November 26, 2019
- Case For AUD To Outrun Its Peer NZD In The FX Race - November 26, 2019