AUD/NZD bears seeking a restest of the lows near 1.0320. Bulls are challenging the old hourly support in the open. AUD/NZD is holding in recovery territory as it attempts to take on the old support.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD stuck in tight range ahead of critical events - September 13, 2021
- NZD/USD defends 0.7100 as markets await US CPI - September 13, 2021
- AUD/NZD to continue its march downward – ING - September 13, 2021