AUD/NZD stumbling lower again, but upbeat Chinese PMI provides a break

The Aussie drifts against Kiwi, bounces on China data. Long-term bearish trend still in play for the AUD/NZD. The AUD/NZD is trading down in Friday’s early Asia session, dipping into recent lows near 1.0775. The Aussie has resumed falling against the Kiwi …
