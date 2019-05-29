The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street’s opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: Bullish breakout, potential target at 1.0650 - May 29, 2019
- NZD/USD tumbles to test 0.6500 as bearish pressure intensifies - May 29, 2019
- NZD/USD – New Zealand dollar drops - May 29, 2019