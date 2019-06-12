AUD/NZD technical analysis: Sellers check 5-week old resistance-line, overbought RSI to sneak in

EUR/USD holds above the 2018-2019 downtrend ahead of US CPI. The falling wedge pattern targets towards 1.2000. The 200 DMA and 200 WMA are key in the bull’s plight for higher grounds. The 1.1570 2019 …
