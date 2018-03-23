The AUD/NZD is currently supported at the 1.0650 level. A clear brekdown would open the doors to the 1.0500 level. The AUD/NZD is currently trading at around 1.0643 down 0.29% on the day so far as trade wars intensify between the US and China. Earlier in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD threading water at 1.0650 support - March 23, 2018
- NZD/USD poised for extra rangebound – UOB - March 23, 2018
- The NZD is the strongest, while the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day - March 23, 2018