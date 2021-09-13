The NZD/USD outperformed its closest peer AUD (as well as most other G10 currencies) last week and after a short-lived rally, AUD/NZD has now dropped to 1.0350. AUD/NZD has more downside potential, in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD to continue its march downward – ING - September 13, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep their eye on 0.7100 - September 13, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls attempting to correct to 1.0380 - September 12, 2021