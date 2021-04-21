In Antipodean space, strategists at Credit Suisse look at the impact of the transTasman bubble on NZD, and see further downside risk in AUD/NZD towards 1.07. “The opening of the Australia-New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD sticks to modest gains near 0.7175-80 area, lacks follow-through - April 21, 2021
- AUD/NZD to tick down to 1.07 as travel bubble provides hopes for the kiwi – Credit Suisse - April 21, 2021
- Guinean franc to New Zealand dollar (GNF to NZD) - April 21, 2021