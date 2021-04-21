AUD/NZD to tick down to 1.07 as travel bubble provides hopes for the kiwi – Credit Suisse

In Antipodean space, strategists at Credit Suisse look at the impact of the transTasman bubble on NZD, and see further downside risk in AUD/NZD towards 1.07. “The opening of the Australia-New Zealand …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: