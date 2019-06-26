AUD/NZD trims gains ahead of the RBNZ’s rate decision

AUD/NZD is trading below the 100-day MA. RBNZ is expected to keep rates unchanged today. Markets expect the RBNZ to cut rates in July. AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0490, having hit a high of 1.05 …
