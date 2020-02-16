AUD/NZD is a risk-neutral pair, by virtue of both the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar being exposed to fluctuating commodity prices. Both AUD and NZD are traditionally viewed as commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD: Upside Potential Is Building - February 16, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Minor Strength Over .6455, Minor Weakness Under .6441 - February 16, 2020
- RBNZ Meeting May Spark Kiwi Volatility – NZD/USD Charts & Levels - February 14, 2020