Despite the recent correction, AUD/NZD has additional room to the upside, Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac noted in its latest research report. “AUD/NZD fell steadily from above 1.10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD/NZD: Upswing seen extending to 1.1050 – Westpac - January 25, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off previous resistance, 21-day EMA to regain 0.7200 - January 24, 2021
- British Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate Forecast: Further GBP/NZD Weakness Likely - January 24, 2021