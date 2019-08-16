The Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar are two commodity currencies that are heavily dependent on China as a trading partner. As the slowdown in China continues, it directly effects the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Both AUD/USD and NZD/USD are trading at or near multi-year low: - August 16, 2019
- AUD vs NZD: Who is Winning? - August 16, 2019
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Rises as Opposition to No-Deal Brexit Increases - August 16, 2019