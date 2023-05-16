US Treasury yields push higher, market weighed by corporate supply. NZ rates higher after Westpac’s 6% OCR call. Soft China data weigh on yuan and AUD; modest lift in USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD grinds near mid-1.0600s as Australia employment, New Zealand budget loom - May 17, 2023
- NZD/USD bulls hold the baton, for now - May 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD beginning to trend lower but hurdle ahead - May 17, 2023