AUD/NZD an rates outllook – Westpac

“AUD/NZD 1 day: Expected to consolidate between 1.0880 and 1.0990. AUD/NZD 1-3 month: September’s downward correction should give way to a resumption of the trend rise which started in June, and test 1.12, contingent on AU commodity prices recovering and …
