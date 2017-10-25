AUD/NZD: mixed outlook in 1.1160 and 1.1280 range – Westpac

“AUD/NZD 1 day: Consolidating recent gains, following disappointing AU inflation data, between 1.1160 and 1.1280. AUD/NZD 1-3 month: A resumption of the trend rise which started in June should test 1.13 contingent on AU economic data remaining supportive …
