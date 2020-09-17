The Australian dollar fell back below 73 U.S. cents on Wednesday while its New Zealand peer was weaker too as traders were hesitant to make bold bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Australia dollar off two-week highs, New Zealand dollar weaker ahead of Fed decision - September 17, 2020
- Aussie dollar reverses losses after RBA minutes, New Zealand dollar steady - September 17, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls come back with a vengeance - September 16, 2020