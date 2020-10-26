Australia, New Zealand dollars hobbled by surging global COVID-19 cases

The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Monday, undercut by an uptick in risk-aversion ahead of the U.S. election and on accelerating coronavirus infections globally.
