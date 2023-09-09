Currency strategists at HSBC have revised lower their forecasted exchange rate levels for the Australian (AUD) and New Zealand Dollars (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD) in their latest currency brief …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Australian And New Zealand Dollar Forecasts Lowered At HSBC Citing USD Strength - September 9, 2023
- Ireland vs Romania live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online now, team news - September 9, 2023
- Ireland vs Romania live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online, team news - September 9, 2023