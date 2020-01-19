A solid performance from the fourth quarter Chinese gross domestic product was not enough to give the Australian Dollar (AUD) any significant boost ahead of the weekend. While the Chinese economy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Exchange Rates: Looking Ahead At Near-Term GBP/AUD, AUD/USD And AUD/NZD Forecasts - January 19, 2020
- NZD/USD erases early gains, trades in red near 0.6830 - January 17, 2020
- NZD/USD: Will Support Zone Initiate Another Advance? - January 17, 2020