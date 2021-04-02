AUD/USD | Further Downside Opens Up As YTD Low Gives Way AUD/NZD | Pulling Back as Kiwi Regains its Poise Month and quarter end rebalancing flows passed by without causing too much volatility …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch - April 2, 2021
- NZD/USD clings to daily gains above 0.7000 ahead of US NFP report - April 2, 2021
- NZD/USD refreshes weekly top above 0.7000 despite sluggish markets - April 1, 2021