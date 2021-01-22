Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD May Fall After New Zealand CPI Surprise

The Australian Dollar may be at risk of losses against the New Zealand Dollar after an unexpectedly high NZ inflation reading sent AUD/NZD towards challenging short-term rising trend support.
