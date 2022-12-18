The sequel earned $134 million ($210 million NZD) from North American theatres and $300.5 million ($470.8 million NZD) internationally for a $434.5 million ($680.8 million NZD) global debut, according …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Avatar 2 makes waves with $134 million domestic debut - December 18, 2022
- NZD/AUD cross blasts up to a one-year high - December 18, 2022
- Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate News, Outlook GBP/NZD Lower As BoE Raises Rates - December 17, 2022