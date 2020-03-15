Rudy Gobert is hoping for forgiveness after pledging over $800,000 (NZD) to help those affected by the NBA shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Last week Gobert tested positive for the virus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Basketball: Rudy Gobert makes $800k donation after coronavirus diagnosis, horrifying joke - March 14, 2020
- NZD/USD extends losses, drops to test 0.6000 - March 13, 2020
- Relatively unknown tech company Oppo serves up a winner with its new phones - March 13, 2020