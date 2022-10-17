Q3 7.2% (est 6.5%; prev 7.3%) NZD/USD has bolted to the upside for fresh highs on the day. More to come… There was a lot of room for the headline CPI number to surprise on the upside or the downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Breaking: NZ CPI 7.2% YoY, higher than expected, NZD rockets to 0.5659 - October 17, 2022
- When is New Zealand CPI and how might it affect NZD/USD? - October 17, 2022
- NZD/USD returns to the 0.5640 area, pares Friday’s losses - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post