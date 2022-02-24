BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD, NZD shielded by yield plays, commodity gains

Rising Australian and New Zealand yields due to hawkish central bank expectations are another source of support for the AUD and NZD as FX traders appear more focussed on carry trades. Meanwhile, …
